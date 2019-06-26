Stolen car found submerged in Chester river, police say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A stolen car was found Wednesday in a swollen river in Chester, officials said.

No bodies have been found in the car or the area in the Sandy River off U.S. 321 in Chester, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. The car was reported stolen in York County two days ago, Dorsey said.

Dorsey did not release other details about the car’s make and model and owner.

Fire, police and emergency crews searched the swampy area near where the car was found, said Capt. Al Crawford of the sheriff’s office. The airbags in the car had deployed, and the doors and windows were intact, but there was no sign of any person or people in the vehicle, Crawford said.

The car was first seen Wednesday by a woman who was fishing near the intersection of Center Road, Crawford said.

Chester County and the city of Chester also sent members of rescue squads, emergency management and fire departments to search the area, said Ed Darby, deputy director of the county emergency management agency.

