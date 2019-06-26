South Carolina
Teen on moped hurt after being ‘bumped’ during police chase, Chester sheriff says
A Chester County deputy in pursuit of a moped collided with it and the teen driver was injured, sheriff officials said.
“During a chase, a deputy inadvertently bumped the moped,” Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said in a statement to The Herald.
Details about why the deputy was pursuing the teen have not yet been released.
The identity of the 17-year-old moped driver has not been released.
The incident happened Wednesday evening in Great Falls in southeastern Chester County, police said.
There was a “minor injury to the driver of the moped,” Dorsey said.
The driver of the moped was taken to a hospital as a precaution but injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Dorsey said.
Charges against the moped driver are pending, including failure to stop for police, Dorsey said.
