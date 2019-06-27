South Carolina

A third term for Trump ‘looking better and better,’ Lindsey Graham jokes after debate

Trump 2024?

The idea is more enticing after Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham joked on Twitter.

“After tonight’s #DemocraticDebate.......that whole Trump 3rd term thing is looking better and better,” South Carolina’s senior senator wrote in a tweet Wednesday night.

Graham, who during the 2016 campaign called Trump a “jackass” and said he was “not fit to be President,” has become one of the president’s biggest defenders. He posted the tweet after the first night of NBC’s back-to-back Democratic presidential debates.

Graham’s tweet came minutes after Trump posted, for the second time, an edited video based on a TIME magazine cover that shows a Trump campaign yard sign that reads “Trump 2024” and other signs in the background, with the years increasing by four-year increments. The video ends with a yard sign that depicts Trump being president forever.

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution limits an elected president to two four-year terms in office.

