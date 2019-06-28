Bloody clothes, abused dog and cocaine found after domestic dispute call, Columbia cops say

A call about a domestic dispute led Columbia police officers to a home where they found a man with blood on his clothes, a dog locked in a cage outside and a bottle containing cocaine, according to a report.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. Sunday to a domestic dispute on James Street, which is off Colonial Drive between North Main Street and S.C. 277, according to a police report. They saw a man walking down the street who had blood on his clothes and was bleeding from a cut on his face.

The man would not tell officers how he was injured. While police were at the home, they saw a dog locked in a cage that was placed in a shopping cart at the back of the home. The dog didn’t have food, water or adequate shelter from the hot weather, police said.

Officers arrested the man, and during a search of him they found a pill bottle containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, the report states.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Bivens, was charged with possession of crack cocaine and ill treatment of animals, according to Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons.

There was no word on the dog’s condition.