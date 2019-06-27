Miss SC pageant arrives at final rounds. Here are the latest results

Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen contests begin each night with dance Every night of the competition, all 101 contestants join Miss South Carolina 2018 Davia Bunch on the stage of the Township Auditorium for an opening number. After intermission, their mentees join for a second dance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every night of the competition, all 101 contestants join Miss South Carolina 2018 Davia Bunch on the stage of the Township Auditorium for an opening number. After intermission, their mentees join for a second dance.

Miss Greenville County Ali Bradley, 24, of Columbia, won Thursday night’s preliminary talent competition at the Miss South Carolina Pageant at the historic Township Auditorium in Columbia.

She performed a lyrical dance to “The Voice Within.”

Miss Capital City Tori Sizemore, 24, of Anderson, took the evening gown competition.

Miss Georgetown County Teen Julia Herrin, 17, of Bluffton, won the preliminary talent competition for Miss South Carolina Teen. She performed “The Battle” from “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miss Clarendon Rosalie Summerlin, 17, of Williamston, took the evening gown competition .

The finals for the Miss SC Teen competition will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Miss South Carolina finals begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. WACH FOX will broadcast the Miss SC finals on Saturday.

They join Wednesday’s winners:

▪ Miss Columbia Sarah Floyd, 22, from Hartsville, who won the talent competition singing “The Jewel Song” from “Faust.”

▪ Miss S.C Fashion Week, 25, Kendyl Pennington, of Columbia, who won the evening gown competition.

▪ Miss Greater Greer Teen Livi Thomas, 17, of Fort Mill, who won the talent competition with a baton performance to “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes.

▪ Miss Spartanburg Teen Erika Quinn, 16, of Gaffney, who took the evening gown competition.

And Tuesday’s winners:





▪ Miss Hartsville Mikeya Murphy, 24, of Dillon, who won the talent competition singing “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner.

▪ Miss Greenville Scottish Games Morgan Romano, 20, of Columbia, who won the evening gown competition.

▪ Miss Yellow Jasmine Teen Kelsey Pranke, 16, of Greenville, who won the talent competition with a ballet and violin performance of the “Phantom of the Opera” theme song.

▪ Miss Columbia Teen Kellan Fenegan, 16, of Lexington, won the evening gown competition.

Wednesday was the second day of preliminary competition in the pageant.

The contestants will be vying to replace reigning Miss South Carolina Teen Berkley Bryant on Friday. and Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch on Saturday.

There are 51 contestants for Miss South Carolina — all winners of regional pageants held statewide. There are 50 contestants for Miss South Carolina Teen.





The winner of the Miss South Carolina crown will go on to compete in the Main Pop Culture Miss America Pageant this September, although the date and location is still not certain. The pageant is moving from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J., to a yet to be announced venue. The broadcast is also moving from ABC to NBC.

This year, the Miss South Carolina pageant and Miss South Carolina Teen pageant are awarding $240,000 in scholarships, including $60,000 to Miss South Carolina, the highest winning scholarship in the nation and even more than the Miss America 2018 scholarship of $50,000.

Miss South Carolina Teen takes home $10,000.

Contestants for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen compete on stage in three categories: talent, evening wear/question and sportswear. A fourth category — judges interviews — are conducted behind closed doors and the results are kept secret.

Of the three onstage contests, winners are only announced in two, so the audience and the contestants can’t figure out who will eventually win.





Talent carries the most weight at 35 percent, and the competition includes a large number of singers, dancers, baton twirlers and musicians. But during the preliminaries there were also speed painters (to both music and dialogue), monologues and clogging to soul and pop music (anything but bluegrass) and one contestant who “sang” in sign language.

Interviews count for another 35 percent and fitness and evening gowns/questions count 15 percent each. Thirty-five percent of a contestant’s composite score in the preliminaries is carried over to the finals.





This is only the second year of the sportswear competition since the Miss America organization dropped the swimsuit competition last year in a pivot called Miss America 2.0. The women and teens compete by performing an aerobic exercise.

In each category, the contestants are judged from 1 to 10 by five judges with the high and low scores thrown out. The preliminary scores will narrow the competition down to 15 finalists. A 16th, called the People’s Choice, is chosen by viewers of the pageant’s live streaming broadcast at miss-sc.org.

The broadcast charge is $13.95 each for Friday and Saturday nights. The charge for the entire week is $27.95.

SHARE COPY LINK The contestants share their thoughts, from losing a loved one to the impact of the scholarship money. The Miss South Carolina Teen competition will take place on Friday, June 28, and the Miss South Carolina competition will occur the next night.