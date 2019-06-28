South Carolina county agrees to add more deputies to schools

A South Carolina sheriff's office and school district have agreed to add more officers to schools.

The Herald reports Chester County School District leaders signed an agreement Monday to increase the number of school resource officers in five schools.

The agreement is effective until June 2021 and says the county and school district will each pay about $127,000 a year to cover salaries and benefits for five officers.

The district dropped deputies as resource officers in favor of private guards in 2015. The decision was met with criticism from parents and the then-sheriff.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says adding certified officers to campuses will serve as a deterrent for criminal activity. It also gives officers the opportunity to engage in the well-being of students and develop relationships with them.