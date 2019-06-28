He strangled her before hanging her over a 7th floor Myrtle Beach hotel balcony, cops say

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

A man hung a woman over a balcony — 70 feet above the ground — of an Ocean Boulevard hotel during a minutes-long attack, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Jeffery Allen Miller, 51, in connection to the incident and charged him with attempted murder.

Officers responded to the Econo Lodge, 601 S. Ocean Blvd., on Wednesday for the reported assault. The victim said Miller strangled her while they were on the balcony of their seventh-floor room, according to an arrest warrant.

Miller attacked the woman for about five minutes and forced her over the edge of the balcony to her waist, according to the warrant.

Witnesses said they heard the woman calling for help, saying that Miller had a knife and he was trying to kill her, according to the warrant.

Attempted murder is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.