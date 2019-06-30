South Carolina
Dock collapses at Lowcountry restaurant, sending 20 people plunging into the water
A dock collapsed at a Charleston-area restaurant Saturday night, sending 20 people plunging into the water, according to police.
It happened Saturday evening at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene, which is located along the Shem Creek just off Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a tweet Saturday night that about 20 people were on the dock when it “gave way.” First responders believed they got everyone out of the water, but a diver was checking the area to be sure.
Three people were taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Taylor Grooms told WCBD he was a part of a party that was on the dock.
“We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms told the station. ”Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”
There was no immediate word on what caused the dock to collapse.
