Miss SC winners set sights on nationals, making a difference in genetics and foster care

Morgan Nichols had already decided to study genetics at Clemson University when her father was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. And with that diagnosis, she said, the terrifying facts she saw about cancer in her text books suddenly became a reality.

“That word, ‘cancer,’ just brings a fear over you if you ever have to hear that word, that someone you love is diagnosed with that disease,” Nichols, who was crowned Miss South Carolina late Saturday night, said during the winners’ press conference Sunday. “I know all about cancer, and I just really felt the fear that the facts that I learned in my text book would jump out of my text book and into reality and take my father away from me.”

But Nichols’ education empowered her to ask questions of the doctors about the surgery and treatments for his cancer, and it’s how she learned that the surgery to remove her father’s cancer would be performed by a robot, decreasing the hospital stay from two weeks to two days and improving the success rate from 80% to 99%.

Nichols’ father was in the front row Sunday as she shared the story of how that experience shaped her platform as Miss South Carolina, which is to empower young people with STEM — or, science, technology, engineering and mathematics — with a goal to encourage young people to explore and stick with those fields.

“It wasn’t until that experience that I really understood the true transformative power of science and all the good it can provide,” she told The State. “I’m excited to grow the life science industry in South Carolina.”

Nichols, who is from Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School, won the Miss Clemson pageant and will go on to represent South Carolina in the Miss America pageant. And after that, she said, she wants to get her Master of Business Administration at Harvard and return to her home state.

“That’s where I really fell in love with science,” she said of Lexington High School, and the AP Biology teacher who triggered her interest in the field.

But Nichols isn’t the only Lexington resident who will represent the state in the national competition. Kellan Fenegan, 16, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday, and will represent the Palmetto State at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition July 27 in Orlando.

Fenegan attends River Bluff High School, where she’s on a variety of teams including swim, lacrosse and math, as well as the National Beta Club. Her pageant platform, Families Fostering Hope, provides care for foster children by collecting toiletry items, blankets, clothes, shoes and other items that foster children need. The items are then given to children in foster care around the country.

“My inspiration for this was actually my brother, who was in the foster care system for a majority of his life,” Fenegan said. “He went in and out five times until we finally got him permanently.”

Fenegan said she plans to attend either Clemson or the University of South Carolina

Sunday’s celebratory press conference was not without incident. Shortly after it began, the event was disrupted by a shouting woman who called herself “a pageant mom.”

“This is an abuse to the women and the girls who participate in this,” she said after standing up near the back of the seating area and making her way around the room. “Yes, it has empowered the women and the girls who come to this program, but it has also empowered me as a mother of a daughter who has been abused by the Miss South Carolina organization.”

Attempts by attendees to quell the woman’s shouts turned into a ripple of boos and jeers before most of the attendees cleared out of the room, including Nichols and Fenegan. Still, the woman continued, asking mothers to boycott the Miss South Carolina and Miss America pageants.

“The money that they spend on this process is 10 times more than what they will get in scholarships. This is not fair to them,” she said. “This is abusive.”

The entire disruption lasted just over five minutes, at the end of which a Columbia police officer escorted the woman from the room as she shouted, “It’s unbelievable. I apologize to everybody. I can’t take this anymore.”

A pageant official confirmed that the woman is the mother of another contestant. The crowd gave Nichols and Fenegan a standing ovation as they reentered, with several praising them for how they handled the disruption.

“As somebody with a daughter, a young daughter, I hope she acts like that when something that’s not right happens,” said Greg Sandler, a presenter during Sunday’s event.

Both winners told the crowd they want to be an example to young ladies and girls in South Carolina and beyond.

Fenegan remembers sitting in the Miss South Carolina Teen pageant as a 13-year-old and watching the winner get crowned.

“I looked at my mom and said, ‘Mom, I can do that,’” she recalled. “That’s really what I want to tell all these girls is, you can do it. Every single one of you. You can get on the stage and just be you. And don’t let anybody tell you [that] you can’t. And the title’s not the end all, be all. We are here to make a difference and to make an impact in the state of South Carolina.”

Nichols, who won the Miss South Carolina crown in her first year of participation with the organization, said that as a child she never saw herself winning the pageant.

“I always dreamed about it, of course,” she said. “But I never believed that I was smart enough or pretty enough to pursue it. It’s all about not feeling like you have to conform to what society says you should do, but be driven by what you can do.”