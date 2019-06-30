‘The tree thief has struck again.’ Second maple planted by SC Girl Scouts stolen

Girl Scouts build moon rover at STEM Camp Girl Scouts learn how NASA uses autonomous technology to analyze the moon surface and plan missions through the Make it NASA grant. Visit www.gsofsi.org for more information and learn about United We Lead Gala that funds scholarships and programs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Girl Scouts learn how NASA uses autonomous technology to analyze the moon surface and plan missions through the Make it NASA grant. Visit www.gsofsi.org for more information and learn about United We Lead Gala that funds scholarships and programs.

A tree planted by a South Carolina Girl Scout group was stolen for the second time, town officials say.

The Girl Scouts had planted the original Japanese maple tree at the Clover Public Library for a community project and, in May, someone dug it up and stole it, according to the town of Clover.

A new tree was planted to replace it but, on Friday, that tree was stolen, the town said.

“The tree thief has struck again,” the town said on Facebook.

The next day, officers with the Clover Police Department found the new tree and arrested the person for stealing both, the town said. They also replanted the tree, according to the town’s Facebook post.

“Who steals a tree? Not once but twice even! That’s just low,” one user commented.