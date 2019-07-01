2 more teens charged in SC triple homicide

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two more teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting that left three people dead at a South Carolina apartment.

Ta’Zaria Idejah Curry, 19, and Daijeanne Lee Hamilton, 18, are each charged with accessory after the fact to murder, the State Law Enforcement Division announced Monday.

Curry and Hamilton are accused of providing assistance to 19-year-old Elijah Ty Rez Head after Head, who is accused of fatally shooting 62-year-old Shirley Jean Jones, 26-year-old Steven Travon Tinch and 24-year-old John Tavier Tavaulis Moss at an Abbeville apartment complex June 23. A fourth person was shot but survived.

Warrants only say that they rendered assistance to him, knowing that he had shot four people.

A motive for the deadly triple shooting has not yet been made public.

Curry and Hamilton were placed in the Abbeville County jail. Head remains jailed in Greenwood County.