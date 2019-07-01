Guard ran away after getting caught bringing contraband into SC prison, agency says

‘A crisis in contraband’: 14 SC corrections employees arrested for taking bribes United States Attorney District of South Carolina Beth Drake announces the indictment of 14 employees of the Department of Corrections for accepting bribes and bringing contraband into SC prisons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United States Attorney District of South Carolina Beth Drake announces the indictment of 14 employees of the Department of Corrections for accepting bribes and bringing contraband into SC prisons.

A prison guard ran away after he was caught bringing contraband into a maximum-security facility in Columbia, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Dalton Damien Manning, 25, of West Columbia, was arrested and charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a prison and misconduct in office, the Department of Corrections said Monday morning.

Manning, an officer at Kirkland Correctional Institution on Broad River Road, tried to bring two packages of tobacco and a cellphone into the maximum-security facility April 14, according to warrants. He then “abandoned his duty station and fled from the institution” when the items were discovered.

It was not clear when Manning was captured.

Kirkland Correctional, located on Broad River Road, is a maximum-security unit that serves as intake for all Department of Corrections inmates and also houses the state’s death row inmates.