Columbia woman in jail after sending 200 harassing messages from fake accounts, cops say

Kathryn Leigh Witt was charged with harassment after sending messages on social media. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

A Columbia woman is in jail after she bombarded another person with hundreds of messages on the internet, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED.

Kathryn Leigh Witt was arrested Monday, SLED said in a news release.

The 50-year-old Columbia resident was harassing another person online, sending more than 200 messages, according to the news release.

Witt created multiple fake social media accounts to send the messages, an arrest warrant shows.

The nature of the messages targeting the specific victim said they were being “surveilled and monitored,” according to an arrest warrant.

The onslaught of messages caused the victim to “suffer mental and emotional distress,” the arrest warrant said.

Witt was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, where she was charged with first-degree harassment, SLED said in the news release.

If Witt is convicted, the maximum sentence she faces is three years in prison and a $1,000 fine, according to womenslaw.org.

