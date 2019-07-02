Sleeping woman killed when car crashes into house and lands on top of her, SC coroner says

A South Carolina woman was killed when a car that was being pursued by law enforcement crashed into the basement of a home and landed on top of her, according to officials.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in the Seneca area of Oconee County, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.

The S.C. Highway Patrol had set up a license checkpoint at the intersection of Wells Highway and Owens Road, Addis said. A vehicle traveling east on Wells Highway approached the checkpoint but did not stop, prompting troopers to pursue the car.

Addis said the car went through the intersection at Clemson Boulevard and crashed into the basement of a home on the 10000 block of Clemson Boulevard.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vehicle came to rest on top of a woman, who was in bed asleep, Addis said. The woman, identified as 39-year-old Vanessa Leanne Neimeyer, died at the scene.

Neimeyer had been living in the home with her mother and grandparents, Addis said. An autopsy is expected at a later date.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Addis said. There was no word on the driver’s identity or charges from the sheriff’s office or the Highway Patrol.