Teen reprimanded sibling for wetting the bed, so stepdad put a gun to his head, SC cops say

A South Carolina father faces two felony charges for putting a gun to the head of his 14-year-old stepson after the boy reprimanded a younger sibling for wetting the bed, according to deputies.

Maurice Lamont Byrd, 29, of Aiken, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday at Byrd’s home on Powell Pond Road.

A 14-year-old boy told deputies that Byrd put a gun to the teen’s left temple after he reprimanded Byrd’s 6-year-old daughter for wetting the bed.

“Don’t put your hands on my kids,” the teen quoted Byrd as saying, according to the report. When the teen swatted the gun away, Byrd then said “these bullets will take care of you,” the report states.

Byrd then left the home in a vehicle but later returned, deputies said. Six other children ranging in ages from one month to 13 years old were in the home at the time, and four of the children confirmed the 14-year-old’s story, deputies said.

Arrest warrants say that Byrd placed the 14-year-old at “unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health or safety” by putting the gun to his head.

Unlawful conduct toward a child carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law. Pointing and presenting a firearm carries up to five years.