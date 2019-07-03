Horses, kitten and rabbit found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at SC home, deputies say

Laurens County Sheriff's Office

Two people face multiple felony charges after several animals were found living in what deputies called “deplorable” conditions at a South Carolina home.

Laurens County sheriff’s deputies responded Monday to a home on the 400 block of Tractor Drive for an animal control call, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday. They found two horses, a kitten and a rabbit living in “deplorable” conditions with little to no food or water.

The animals were taken by animal control and relocated, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested a man, Stacey Lynn McKenzie on four felony counts of cruelty to animals, according to the sheriff’s office. A female suspect, Lori Lockey, ran away from the home before law enforcement arrived.

Felony ill treatment of animals carries up to five years in prison for each count, under South Carolina law.

Anyone with information on Lockey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967.