Annual patriotic July 4th military flyover at SC beaches

Military planes from South Carolina bases will fly over the state's beaches in an Independence Day patriotic salute.

The event called "Salute from the Shore" is in its 10th year.

F-18 jets from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will start their journey at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cherry Grove. They will fly southwest over South Carolina's beaches to around Beaufort about 1:35 p.m.

A slower C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Charleston will follow five minutes later, reaching the southern part of the state's coast around 1:55 p.m.

The organizers of the Salute from the Shore encourage anyone at the beach to wear red, white and blue, carry a big flag to honor the U.S. and post pictures to the group's website .