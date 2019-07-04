Someone in SC has a $2 million winning lottery ticket

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

One lucky person in South Carolina has an extra reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July.

A ticket sold in South Carolina won $2 million in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers, earning the drawer $2 million. But the winner also opted to use the “power play” to double their winnings, boosting their winnings to $2 million.

No one picked all six numbers correctly to win the full $165 million jackpot. The next drawing will be on Saturday.

