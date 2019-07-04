South Carolina

Someone in SC has a $2 million winning lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, SC

One lucky person in South Carolina has an extra reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July.

A ticket sold in South Carolina won $2 million in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers, earning the drawer $2 million. But the winner also opted to use the “power play” to double their winnings, boosting their winnings to $2 million.

No one picked all six numbers correctly to win the full $165 million jackpot. The next drawing will be on Saturday.

