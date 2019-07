Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Authorities in Orangeburg are asking for help finding a missing man more than a century old.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety say 101-year-old Clinton Kearse went missing from his home near William Clark Middle School in Orangeburg.

Anyone with knowledge of Kearse’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

