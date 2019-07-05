Financial officer accused of taking more than $10,000 from Georgetown VFW, cops say

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A 41-year-old man stole more than $10,000 from a Georgetown Veteran of Foreign Wars group, police say.

Georgetown City police charged John Dillon Cox, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $10,000. He was arrested Friday and released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Police say Cox was the quartermaster/treasurer for VFW post #6444 on Church Street. The quartermaster is the top financial officer for a post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Between May 2016 and May 2019, police say Cox embezzled $10,134.90 from the post. He used the money for his personal use, according to authorities.