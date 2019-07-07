22-year-old driver killed, passenger seriously injured in SC crash, coroner says

STOCK IMAGE

One woman is dead and another seriously injured after a Saturday afternoon crash in Aiken County, according to officials.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Old Jackson Highway in the Jackson area of Aiken County.

A KIA was traveling south on Old Jackson Highway when the car crossed the center line, side-swiped a tree and overturned, according to Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The driver of the KIA was killed.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the driver as 22-year-old Veronique L. Henry of Main Street in Jackson. Henry was not wearing a seat belt, Ables said.

A female passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an Augusta hospital with serious injuries, Ables said. There was no word on her condition Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology on Henry is pending, Ables said.