South Carolina

Man steals money 14 people paid for a class at Clemson, SC police say

Five things to know about Clemson University

Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. By
Up Next
Where even is Clemson? And other questions answered in this crash course on Clemson University's history, sports and rivalries. By

Fourteen people paid deposits for a class at Clemson University’s extension program, but the money never made it into the school’s coffers, police say.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Jacob Stokes, 36, with embezzlement of public funds, saying he stole $1,400 from the university.

A warrant says Stokes collected $100 in cash each from 14 people who registered for a pesticide applicator class at the school.

SLED said officers arrested the Florence man Friday. The division said Clemson police asked state investigators to look into the case after the money went missing in March.

The warrant says Stokes took the funds for “personal use and failed to account for them.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Charles Duncan
Charles Duncan

Charles Duncan covers what’s happening right now across North and South Carolina, from breaking news to fun or interesting stories from across the region. He holds degrees from N.C. State University and Duke and lives two blocks from the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

  Comments  