McMaster forces vote on controversial USC presidential finalist while students are away

USC students protest presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen About 75 USC students protested presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen at midday Friday, April 26. The USC board of trustees was considering four finalists Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK About 75 USC students protested presidential finalist Robert L. Caslen at midday Friday, April 26. The USC board of trustees was considering four finalists Friday.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has successfully pressured the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees to cast a vote on a controversial candidate for president.

McMaster has called every member of the school’s board of trustees pressuring them to support former West Point Superintendent Robert L. Caslen to be the next president of USC, said Trustee Charles H. Williams.

A vote is scheduled for this Friday at 10 a.m., Williams said.

“(McMaster) has met with some board members and said if they didn’t call a meeting he would,” Williams said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Caslen was one of four finalists selected in April to replace Harris Pastides as the school’s president. Facing protests from students saying they did not want Caslen as president, USC’s board of trustees reopened the presidential search and named USC Upstate Chancellor Brendan Kelly as interim president.

This is not the first time McMaster has vouched for Caslen. Shortly after USC reopened the presidential search, McMaster called Caslen and encouraged him to reapply for the position — but did not call the other three candidates — according to the Post and Courier of Charleston.

“I’m not a Caslen fan,” Williams said. “I think we can do better.”

Asked why, Williams cited the high percentage of negative comments made about Caslen in the university’s public feedback process.

The timing of McMaster’s push comes as students and faculty are away for the summer. Williams thinks that’s intentional.

“He’s trying to get it done quickly. He’s trying to get this done when the students and faculty are on summer vacation,” Williams said.

When The State reached out to board of trustee Chair John Von Lehe Tuesday morning to confirm the governor has been calling trustees, he said, “It would just not be appropriate for me to comment.”

Asked if there were any meetings or official board matters scheduled in regards to the presidential search, Von Lehe declined to comment.

The State has reached out to McMaster’s office.

Williams expects the next round of searching for a president to yield even more qualified candidates, he said. That’s because some likely thought former USC Provost Michael Amiridis was a “shoe-in,” but since he was not among the finalists, others who want the job may think they have a chance, Williams said.

Amiridis did apply for the job, but withdrew his application after all applications had been submitted, Williams said.



