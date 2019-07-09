College student working as trash collector hospitalized after being hit by car, SC reports say

STOCK IMAGE

A 17-year-old college student in South Carolina was seriously injured after being hit by a car while working as a trash collector, according to police.

The collision happened Monday morning on U.S. 1 in Aiken, according to a Facebook post by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A public works employee with the City of Aiken was working near a garbage truck in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north on the highway, Lt. Jake Mahoney said, according to WJBF. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Mahoney said.

A city official said during a City Council work session Monday night that the victim is in the intensive care unit at an Augusta hospital, according to the Aiken Standard. Troopers charged the driver with driving too fast for conditions, the newspaper reported.

The 17-year-old victim, who has not been identified, is a college student working as a garbage collector during the summer, according to WRDW.