Security guard shoots man who attacked him at Columbia hotel, police say

A security guard shot a man who attacked him inside the Embassy Suites off Greystone Boulevard in Columbia, according to police. Columbia Police Department/Twitter

Two people were injured when a man attacked a security guard at a Columbia hotel, prompting the guard to shoot the man, according to police.

It happened Monday night at the Embassy Suites on Stoneridge Drive, which is just off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say a male suspect, whose name has not yet been released, entered the hotel and attacked an armed security guard. Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State the suspect used both his hands and a weapon to assault the guard; however, additional details were not immediately available.

The security guard then shot the suspect, police said.

The suspect remained hospitalized Tuesday morning with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Charges against him are pending.