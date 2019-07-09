Santee Cooper spending more than $2M on pair of executives to turn the utility around

awilks@thestate.com

Santee Cooper is spending more than ever on a pair of new executives to turn around the state-owned utility that lost $4 billion of its customers’ money on a failed nuclear power plant construction project.

The state agency’s board on Tuesday approved paying new CEO Mark Bonsall, a retired public power utility executive from Arizona, at least $1.65 million over the next 18 months, plus at least $250,000 in bonus pay for meeting a series of goals that the board hasn’t set yet.

Santee Cooper also hired one of Bonsall’s former deputies at the Tempe-based Salt River Project as a senior executive to develop the utility’s long-term strategy. Charlie Duckworth will be paid at least $840,000 over the next 18 months, plus at least $165,000 in possible bonus pay.

Both will make more money than any other top executive in the agency’s 85-year history.

Longtime Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter earned nearly $541,000 a year before retiring in August 2017, a month after the V.C. Summer expansion project went belly up. Bonsall’s immediate predecessor, interim CEO Jim Brogdon, earned nearly $374,000 a year before his tenure ended Tuesday.





“We believe that it is appropriate,” Santee Cooper board chairman Dan Ray said before the board’s unanimous vote. “Mark Bonsall has not only 41 years of experience with public power utilities at Salt River Project, but (a utility) that is bigger than Santee Cooper. … Mark has been a senior executive at Salt River Project for over 30 years.”

Ray said Bonsall’s pay is “consistent with” his previous salary at the Salt River Project, a water and electric utility that Bonsall led for eight years as CEO before he retired in May 2018.

After the board meeting, in his first interview with South Carolina reporters, Bonsall said he would work to repair Santee Cooper’s relationships with state lawmakers who were blindsided by the V.C. Summer project’s collapse.

He also hopes to mend the utility’s bond with its largest customer - the collection of 20 electric cooperatives who buy three-fifths of Santee Cooper’s power and don’t want to pay any further for the unfinished power plant. The co-ops have sued Santee Cooper to prevent those higher charges.