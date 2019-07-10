16-year-old found shot to death on side of SC highway, coroner says

Police in the Upstate are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found near an intersection late Tuesday.

Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill identified the victim as Devon Javon Curry, of Spartanburg.

A passerby found Curry’s body lying on the ground around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday behind a building on the 900 block of U.S. 123, which is also known as Easley Bridge Road, Dill said. The teen had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dill said the teen died from the gunshot wound, and that his death has been ruled a homicide.

There was no immediate word Wednesday on a suspect or motive in the killing.

Curry was planning to attend Spartanburg High School this year, the coroner’s office said. His death is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Travelers Rest Police Department.