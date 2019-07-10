Judge denies ‘stand your ground’ in Chester shooting; gang suspect says he’s innocent

Chester man claims ‘stand your ground’ at Christmas club shooting A Chester, South Carolina man, whom prosecutors say is gang member, is claiming he should have immunity in a stand your ground case in a Christmas 2018 shooting. The accused, Quintin McClinton, claims he never had a gun the night of the incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Chester, South Carolina man, whom prosecutors say is gang member, is claiming he should have immunity in a stand your ground case in a Christmas 2018 shooting. The accused, Quintin McClinton, claims he never had a gun the night of the incident.

Prosecutors plan to take an accused Bloods gang member who had a role in the killing of a Chester councilman to trial for another shooting after a South Carolina judge denied his stand your ground claim.

Circuit Court Judge Judge Brian Gibbons ruled Wednesday that Quinton McClinton failed to justify a claim for immunity from prosecution for the Christmas Day 2018 shooting of Kochese Gregory outside a Chester nightclub. The decision came after several hours of court testimony Tuesday.

McClinton, 30, was sentenced in 2016 to five years in prison for his role in the 2014 killing of Chester City Councilman Odell Williams. McClinton is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the Gregory shooting.

The judge’s ruling means prosecutors plan to take the case to trial as early as the end of this year, said 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively. Lively successfully argued at Tuesday’s hearing that because McClinton claims he was not the shooter, any stand your ground claim is not applicable.

“This office intends to continue to pursue these attempted murder and weapons cases against Mr. McClinton,” Lively said after the judge’s ruling.

Gregory, whom police and prosecutors said identified McClinton as the man who shot him, survived the shooting.

Mike Duncan of Columbia, McClinton’s lawyer, said he is aware the judge ruled against McClinton’s motion for immunity but that does not change McClinton’s stance that he is innocent.

“Mr. McClinton denies shooting Mr. Gregory,” Duncan said.

McClinton remains in jail without bond pending trial.

In court in February where bond was denied, prosecutors said McClinton is a members of the Bloods gang and a danger to the community.



