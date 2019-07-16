Which 2020 Democrat is raising the most cash in SC? The answer could surprise you

The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential nominees The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The pressure is ramping up for Democratic presidential hopefuls who hope to take on President Donald Trump next year. Here's a brief look at who is battling for the nomination in the 2020 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden edged U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris out of first among S.C. donors this week, taking the lead in raising the most money from South Carolinians in an early state critical to winning the 2020 nomination in the Democratic presidential primary.

The former Delaware senator raised more than $126,000 — nearly $100,000 more than the California Democrat — despite entering the 2020 race late, according to a McClatchy DC analysis of the federal filing reports for the second quarter.

The reports were due by the presidential campaigns late Monday.

Coming in second among S.C. donors is Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who raised more than $110,000.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Harris each raised right under $30,000 from S.C. donors in the second quarter. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts raised more than $15,000, and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas brought in less than $14,600. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota each raised less than $7,000.

The totals could be higher. Campaigns do not have to publish donors who spend less than $200.

Money doesn’t always suggest how a candidate is faring in a state — though it helps — said one Democratic strategist.

“Money doesn’t always translate to votes,” said Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist based in South Carolina. “Part of the reason why people are interested in South Carolina, we have a high percentage of working poor people, who have to decide am I going to pay for (electricity) or childcare or give it to a political candidate? Monday doesn’t always translate to support gained.”

Since entering the crowded 2020 race, Biden has been considered a front runner and his poll numbers, though slipping in some cases, have remained stable despite criticism from his opponents over his penchant for gaffes and past record on race-related issues.

Among his most public critics has been Harris, who, poll after poll, has nudged closer to Biden, though not enough to place first.

And The State’s recent analysis of South Carolina’s black voters — who make up more than 60 percent of the state’s Democratic Party voting bloc and are critical to winning the state’s primary — have still maintained tight support to Biden.

“There’s financial equity investments and there’s sweat equity investments,” Seawright said. “Particularly Democratic primary voters, if they believe in you, they will donate much of their sweat equity to an effort they believe in.”

The eventual nominee will face President Donald Trump, who this quarter raised more than $386,000 from South Carolina donors.