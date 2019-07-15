Former Hurricane Barry’s leftovers are headed to the Grand Strand. Here’s what we know

Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets Learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn how to spot unhealthy signs of heat stress in animals and how to keep them safe in the hot summer months.

The Grand Strand may see leftovers from former Hurricane Barry as it moves from the west, bringing scattered thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina reports.

After sunny days Monday through Wednesday, storms are expected to return to the Myrtle Beach area Thursday and Friday, according to an NWS forecast.

A combination of heat and humidity will bring hot temperatures to the area with heat index values between 100 and 107 degrees through the week, the NWS reports. Horry and Georgetown counties are under a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Low temperatures are in the latest weather outlook to be about 77 degrees this week, with high temperatures at 89 to 90 degrees.

Courtesy of the NWS Wilmington

Forecasters initially reported Hurricane Barry, which hit the Gulf Coast over the weekend, would not impact the Grand Strand, though the Strand still had thunderstorms unrelated to the Gulf system. As the storm has moved over land, it has shifted east, bringing remnants of the former hurricane.

