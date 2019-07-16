Dead pit bull found in Rock Hill with dog fighting injuries. PETA offers $5k reward

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

An animal rights group is offering a reward in a Rock Hill case where a pit bull with dog fighting injuries was found dead outside a business.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, known as PETA, is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the case from earlier this month. Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded July 2 to Industrial Drive after an employee at a business found an animal carcass in front of the building.

PETA officials said the case is cruelty and cited The Herald’s coverage of the case in announcing the reward in a news release.

“This poor dog’s horrific injuries could signify an active dog fighting operation in the area, which means that dangerous people and more dead or injured animals are still out there,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

The dead dog had wounds consistent with being used for fighting, according to police. No arrests have been made.

A detective was assigned to the case and is investigating, said Lt. Michael Chavis. PETA officials asked the police department if the organization could offer the reward and the department agreed, Chavis said.

The Rock Hill Police Department itself does not offer rewards, Chavis said.

“We are working on the case,” Chavis said. “PETA reached out to us and wanted to help.”

A separate incident in York County in June that Chavis said is not believed to be connected to the Rock Hill dog death involved an arrest for dog fighting and seizure of 42 animals, police said.

PETA was involved in York County in 2017 when a York man was mauled by a pit bull when hanging Christmas ornaments. The organization also offered a reward in a 2016 Rock Hill dog case.

Anyone with information about the dead dog found July 2 should call Rock Hill police Detective Olson at 803-326-2420.