South Carolina
Son accused of making mom live in shed. 72-year-old was covered in fleas, SC cops say
Elderly abuse prevalent in the community
A South Carolina man is accused of making his 72-year-old mother live in a shed, according to police.
The woman, who was taken to the hospital June 23, was covered in fleas and “so dirty she had to be given at least three baths,” according to a report from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
Her son, James Strickland, sold her house and used her monthly checks to “support his drug habit,” according to the report.
The woman was living in a shed behind a home in Walterboro, about 50 miles northwest of Charleston, the sheriff’s office said.
Strickland has been charged with assault on a vulnerable adult, and his bond was set at $40,000 over the weekend, according to police.
The woman was put in protective custody, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Comments