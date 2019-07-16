South Carolina
Man wanted on SC charges shoots himself after shooting at feds during Ala. standoff, cops say
A man wanted on charges in South Carolina was taken to a hospital after shooting himself following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals in Alabama, according to media reports.
The incident began around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Sand Road in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County, Ala., about 14 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa, according to WVUA. Deputies and U.S. Marshals tried to serve warrants on a man wanted in South Carolina when he fired shots at the officers before barricading himself inside the home, the TV station reported.
A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told AL.com that the 56-year-old man is wanted on warrants from Spartanburg County for harassing communications, burglary and property damage.
WBRC reported just before 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that the man was taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted wound.
Information about the man’s condition and identity were not immediately available.
