A dog pooped on a Rock Hill porch. Then a gun came out, cops say

A Rock Hill man was arrested late Monday after he grabbed a gun following an argument over dog poop, police said.

Richard Lemuel Totherow, 60, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers were called to a Shurley Street home around 6:30 p.m. Monday about an assault with a possible firearm, according to a police department report.

Totherow told officers he and two other people argued “due to one of the dogs having urinated and defecated on the front porch,” the report stated.

Totherow told officers he was punched in the head and hit in the arm with an aluminum baseball bat during the incident, the report stated.

Two other people told officers Totherow retrieved a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun from behind a dresser during the argument, according to the report and Chavis.

Totherow was arrested based on witness statements, Chavis said.

Totherow was given a $5,000 bond after appearing in court, jail officials said.