York man charged with shooting at 2 men in Rock Hill showed gun at bar, deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A York man is charged with two counts of attempted murder after he was accused of shooting at two men outside a home in Rock Hill, deputies said.

William Gatlin Robinson, 29, was booked in the York County jail Wednesday morning after York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to shots fired at a Skyline Drive home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Two men at the Skyline Drive house told deputies that Robinson fired shots at them after an attempt to confront one of the victims. A woman and a child, 5, were on the rear deck of the house when the shots were fired, the report stated.

No one was hit by the shots, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robinson was located at a bar on McConnells Highway where another report had come in to deputies earlier of a man being disorderly and presenting a firearm, the report showed.

In addition to the two counts of attempted murder, Robinson is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon, public disorderly conduct, entering a premises after a warning, and driving under suspension.

Deputies also seized a .22-caliber file and a .22-caliber handgun, officials said.

Robin was out on bond from a July 2018 arrest for a charge of unlawful use of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. That case remains pending in York County criminal court, records show.

Robinson is being held at the York County jail without bond on the current charges.