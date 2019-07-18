Heads up, travelers: New coffee shop, bar could be coming to Myrtle Beach airport

Behind the scenes with TSA at Myrtle Beach International Airport TSA goes behind the scenes at Myrtle Beach International Airport to explain what can trigger a hand search of luggage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TSA goes behind the scenes at Myrtle Beach International Airport to explain what can trigger a hand search of luggage.

Folks traveling through Myrtle Beach International Airport could find a new way to wake up or unwind in the near future.

A new Starbucks and a beer and wine shop could be moving into the airport’s concourse pending Horry County Council approval.

On Wednesday, Horry County Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes told members of the Horry County Transportation Committee that the airport has picked a proposal that would bring in a Starbucks and beer and wine store.

Van Moppes said this shows that Myrtle Beach’s airport is growing and attracting business that normally would not move into a small airport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It shows the power of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand,” Van Moppes said.

While the name of the beer and wine store is still up for negotiation, Van Moppes said he hopes that it will feature local beers.

Before construction can begin, County Council will have to approve the deal through three readings.

If council decides to move forward with the deal, Van Moppes said he is hopeful the two new offerings in the airport can be built by the end of this year.