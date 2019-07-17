Hazmat spill closes section of major highway running through Columbia, officials say

Traffic on Interstate 20 looked like a parking lot following a collision and hazmat spill. SCDOT Screen Grab

A section of a major highway running through Columbia looked more like a parking lot following a crash and spill during the Wednesday evening commute.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 were blocked following a collision that occurred just before 6 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) tweeted.

SCDOT cameras showed traffic at a standstill after the crash one mile east of Exit 65.

One lane was reopened around 6:30 p.m., but drivers were still moving slowly, as cameras showed traffic backed up for several miles on I-20, which also affected people driving on Interstate 26.

Injuries caused by the wreck were reported by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, but there was no word on how many or the medical conditions.

Part of the the issue caused by the crash was a spill of hazardous materials, SCDOT tweeted.

Information on the number of vehicles involved in the crash was not available.

Additionally, there was no word on how long it will take to clean the spill and completely reopen I-20.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

