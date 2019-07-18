Two killed, more injured after building collapses near SC lake, officials say

Two people were killed and more were injured when a South Carolina building collapsed. Twitter Screen Grab

Two people are dead and two others were injured when a building near an Upstate lake collapsed Thursday, South Carolina officials said.

Pickens County Emergency Management said the building that collapsed was a house under construction near Lake Keowee, WHNS reported.

Emergency officials said two people were killed, and two others were rushed to an area hospital after the home in the Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards neighborhood crumbled to the ground, according to the Greenville News.

Aerial footage supplied by WYFF shows walls collapsed on the foundation of the home under construction.

Emergency officials said the collapse occurred after the area was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with strong winds, according to WHNS.

Emergency responders had problems accessing the site because of trees that were toppled during the storm, a reporter tweeted.

The Pickens County Coroner said four people were in the home during the collapse, Greenville News reported. All four were construction workers, per WHNS.

