South Carolina
Myrtle Beach police rescued a swimmer then cuffed him. Here is why
A distressed swimmer probably expected police to put a rescue ring around his waist, not his wrists.
Myrtle Beach police arrested a distressed swimmer moments after rescuing him from the ocean on Thursday evening because he was drunk, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the beach at 53rd Avenue North about 7:20 p.m. for a man who was having trouble making it back to shore, the report states.
Police saw the man — later identified as Richard Cummings — about 50 yards from the shore waving his arms, authorities said.
An officer went into the water, along with fire crews, and helped bring Cummings back to shore, according to the report.
Police said they noticed Cummings had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Cummings also said he was drinking during the day, according to the report. Officers arrested Cummings, who tried to resist.
Authorities got Cummings, 49, under control, and charged him with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
