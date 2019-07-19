Rock Hill man exposed himself at York County park on Lake Wylie, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill man exposed himself to the public at a Lake Wylie waterfront park, deputies said.

Randall Clayton Bigham, 44, was charged with indecent exposure after the incident at Ebenezer Park on Thursday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A ranger at the York County park that provides public recreation, camping, swimming and boating access to the lake told deputies that Bigham “exposed himself to innocent bystanders,” Faris said.

A victim and witnesses told responding deputies that Bigham had exposed himself, according to officers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

South Carolina law states, “It is unlawful for a person to willfully, maliciously, and indecently expose his person in a public place, on property of others, or to the view of any person on a street or highway.”

A conviction for indecent exposure carries up to three years in prison, state law shows.

Bigham was arrested at the scene and taken to the York County jail. His bond was set at $2,000, records show.