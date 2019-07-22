Columbia lawmaker will file bill to remove governor from USC’s board of trustees

Protesters rally before Friday’s USC presidential vote University of South Carolina students and faculty march Friday to the site of the vote on university presidential candidate Robert Caslen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of South Carolina students and faculty march Friday to the site of the vote on university presidential candidate Robert Caslen.

An S.C. lawmaker has vowed to file a bill that would remove the governor from the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees.

S.C. Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland, announced Monday he would file the bill, which is aimed at reducing political influence in USC’s presidential search, which has resulted in protests, threats from donors and an inquiry from USC’s accrediting body.

“The students, faculty, and alumni of our state’s flagship university deserve better,” said Rutherford, who received a degree from USC in 1996.

The governor has a voting, ex officio position on USC’s board of trustees, which selects the school’s president, approves the budget and oversees capital projects. McMaster drew criticism and protests for forcing a summer vote on incoming USC president Robert Caslen after the board had voted to reopen the presidential search in April.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“In order to take the politics out of it, we must take the politician out of it,” Rutherford said in a statement.