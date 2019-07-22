South Carolina

One person dead in a Myrtle Beach ocean drowning

A 51-year-old man drowned along the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina oceanfront on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews responded to 6th Avenue North for the reported drowning, according to a police report. Myrtle Beach fire crews were moving the victim off the beach by the time police arrived.

EMS gave the victim CPR immediately after taking him from the water and continued life-saving efforts on the way to the hospital, according to the report. The victim was pronounced dead at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses said the victim had difficulty swimming and then they called for ocean rescue crews, according to the report.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

