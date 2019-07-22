He was involved in an Ocean Blvd. shooting that went viral. Now he will head to prison

2 charged in connection to Facebook viral shooting in court 2 men charged in connection to a viral shooting on Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day 2017 were in Horry County court. One man took a plea. The other rejected the offer and faces 200 years in prison Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2 men charged in connection to a viral shooting on Myrtle Beach Ocean Boulevard on Father’s Day 2017 were in Horry County court. One man took a plea. The other rejected the offer and faces 200 years in prison

A man involved in a Myrtle Beach shooting that was caught on film, and went viral, will spend years in prison.

Raekwon Graham was in an Horry County courtroom on Monday and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery, according to Tonya Root a spokeswoman with the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Judge William Seals sentenced Graham under the state’s youthful offender act to prison for up to six years, according to Root.

Graham is the latest of the five men charged in connection to the Father’s Day 2017 shooting on Ocean Boulevard to appear in court. Keshawn Steele is the only defendant who has not pleaded in the case. He faces six counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault by mob.

The shooting happened on June 18 and was filmed on Facebook Live. Video of the incident was shared across the world.

Police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people. As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and multiple people were shot, according to a police report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Derias Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. Tyron Steele was also involved in the incident. The suspects threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham then drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard, where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue, where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim, police said. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Steele and Little again left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.

Derias Little previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Tyron Steele was convicted of accessory to assault and battery and given credit for time served. Jarvez Graham pleaded guilty to third-degree assault by mob and was sentenced to two-years probation.