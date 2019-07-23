22-year-old NC woman identified as boater found dead in Midlands lake

Dive crews have recovered the body of a North Carolina woman who jumped into Lake Wateree late Sunday but never resurfaced.

The woman’s body was found just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near Jutty Point, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said on Twitter.

Kershaw County Coroner David West on Tuesday identified the boater as 22-year-old Krista Lee Philemon of Monroe, N.C. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning, West said.

DNR officers were called to the lake around 8:40 p.m. Sunday and were told a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and was not seen again, The State reported previously.

The search was suspended in the early-morning hours Monday but resumed it around 7 a.m. They again suspended the search around 10 p.m. Monday before resuming it Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.