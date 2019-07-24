Former SC prison officer arrested after letting inmate stab fellow prisoner, warrant says

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

A former lieutenant at a Ridgeland prison was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly locked two inmates in a cell together so one of them could stab the other, according to a S.C. Department of Corrections release.

Oscar L. Torres, 37, of Beaufort, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office for his role in a May 31 assault at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution, the arrest warrant says.

Torres, a correctional officer at the time, unlocked the door to a cell with an inmate inside and allowed another prisoner to enter before locking the door again, “eliminating any opportunity for escape,” the warrant says.

The inmate Torres “willfully” allowed into the cell attacked the other one, stabbing him multiple times with a “homemade edged weapon in an attempt to take his life,” according to the warrant.

