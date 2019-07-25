Local, federal cops go to war on violent crime in north Columbia

John Monk

There’s a story told in North Columbia that the best way to keep from being shot is to hide in your bathtub until the gunfire dies down, law enforcement officers say.

To counter spiking gun violence in North Columbia’s Greenview neighborhood, federal and state law enforcement officials on Thursday unveiled plans designed both to prevent outbreaks of gun violence as well as to arrest perpetrators.

“We have another strategy, and it does not involve bathtubs, said U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Sherri Lydon to a group of Greenview area residents and community leaders at an outdoor press conference.

Greenview - a collection of mostly residential North Columbia neighborhoods roughly bounded by I-20, North Main Street and 277 - has some of the most violent crime rates in South Carolina, Lydon said.

The strategy to lower the violent crime rates, part of a federal program called Project Safe Neighborhoods, involves a partnership between law enforcement and residents to target the “approximately 5 percent who are committing 80-90 percent of our violent crimes, ” Lydon said.

Tactics include:

▪ Smart policing to identify high crime spots and potential violent offenders in the area.

▪ Coordination between local police, state prosecutors and federal prosecutors to move quickly to arrest violent offenders caught committing a crime and get them into the federal prosecutor pipeline. Federal laws concerning ex-convicts caught with guns can carry a minimum of 15 years in federal prison.

▪ Public service ads asking people to tell police if they hear gunshots or see suspicious activity. “If you see something, say something, and we will do something,” Lydon said.

▪ Working with ex-convicts, especially those on probation, to let them known the police are watching and to help them re-adjust to civilian life.

▪ Continuing to distribute gun locks to lessen the possibility that children in a home will get shot by their parents’ guns.

Also on hand were Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook, assistant Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assistant special agent Brian Mein, as well as some 20 uniformed city and county police and a dozen state prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s and 5th Circuit Solicitor’s office.

Holbrook said the program will concentrate on the “trigger-pullers” and “gang bangers” - to make sure they are nabbed quickly and stay behind bars - “detention and not catch and release.”

A new “shotspotter technology” - mounted camouflaged boxes throughout parts of North Columbia are catching the sound of gunfire and quickly relaying the location to officers on patrol who speed to the site is already producing “tremendous results,” Holbrook said.

Lott said a lot of violent offenders in Columbia get their guns from careless gun owners who leave their guns in unlocked cars.

“Don’t leave your guns in the car. Don’t leave your guns in your cars and vehicles,” Lott told the crowd. Everyone - schools, parks, religious communities, neighbors -- all have to work with law enforcement to solve the problem, Lott said.

“Be a nosy neighbor. When you see something, call us,” Lott said.

Roberta McKelvin, a longtime Greenview resident, said she hopes the new effort works.

Five years ago, her son, Nathaniel McKelvin III was sitting front a front porch on Martha Street in North Columbia when gunfire erupted and he was killed.

“They came into the community shooting,” said his mother,Roberta. “He was 21 and had just gotten his trucker’s license. ” said his mother.

Gloria Woodard, president of North Columbia Civic Club, which includes the greater Greenview neighborhood, said she’s on board with the new strategy. “I thought it was great.”

“When a few bad actors are removed from a community, the community can thrive,” Lydon said. “We can’t do it without you. You know what’s going on.”