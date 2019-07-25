Columbia woman one of two killed in head-on crash on Midlands highway, SC coroner says

The two women killed in a head-on crash on a Midlands highway have been identified by the coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

Two women were identified as the people who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on a Midlands highway, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Columbia resident Linda McNair, 57, and 66-year-old Jacqueline Robertson of Ridgeway, were killed in Tuesday’s crash on SC-34, Coroner Chris Hill said in a news release.

Both women were taken from the wreck to a Richland County hospital where they died, according to the news release.

The coroner’s office called the deadly collision an accident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the double-fatal crash happened around 1 p.m.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the highway when the driver tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones.

The Toyota crashed head on into an eastbound Dodge Journey, causing the Dodge to spin out and hit an eastbound Buick SUV, highway patrol said.

Along with McNair and Robertson, the driver of the Buick also was taken to the hospital, but only suffered minor injuries, Jones said.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to highway patrol.

Information on who was driving the Toyota was not available.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and highway patrol.

SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.