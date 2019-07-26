A new boutique is opening on Main Street in Rock Hill

Rock Hill boutique opens on Main Street ElisaGrayce Boutique will open this weekend on Main Street in Rock Hill. The store sells women's clothing, hand-made candles and soap and jewelry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ElisaGrayce Boutique will open this weekend on Main Street in Rock Hill. The store sells women's clothing, hand-made candles and soap and jewelry.

A new women’s boutique store is opening on Main Street in Rock Hill.

ElisaGrayce Boutique, which will sell women’s clothing, jewelry and handmade items, will have its grand opening 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27 at 148 E. Main St.

Owner Jennifer Panther said the store started as an online business two years ago mainly selling jewelry.

“We did special events like ChristmasVille and that sort of thing,” Panther said, referring to Rock Hill’s annual holiday festival. “But then we have grown so much that we decided to expand it to become a storefront location.”

The store, which Panther named after her daughter, is stocked with handmade items from local vendors, such as soaps, candles, baby blankets, wine glasses and jewelry.

“We hope that with the growth and with the new apartments here, it will be a good location for us,” Panther said. “And there’s really not that much down here like this, so it’s something new.”

ElisaGrayce also sells Puppie Love T-shirts to support Halfway There Rescue, a Charlotte-area pet rescue organization.

“A lot of people come to us just for the puppy love,” Panther said.

“She’s a great philanthropic, human interest, entrepreneurial person,” said store employee Kim Vichery, who was steaming dresses on Thursday.

Panther said she hopes the store brings more traffic to the downtown area.

“There’s just nothing down here like this,” she said. “This is unique.”