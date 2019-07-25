Two SC Department of Transportation workers killed in Horry County crash, coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died in a four-vehicle wreck in Horry County.

Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck on U.S. Highway 501, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Five other people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Another person was hurt, but declined to go to the hospital.

