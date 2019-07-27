Coastal SC emergency director retires after run of disasters

The emergency director of a coastal South Carolina county is retiring after guiding his area through five federally declared disasters in five years.

Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge says he will leave his job at the end of August.

During Hodge's 12 years directing Georgetown County's emergency response, Hodge has dealt with hurricanes, floods and a huge fire downtown.

Hodge says he will remain in Murrells Inlet after retiring and plans to volunteer in emergencies or to help train people to prepare for disasters.

Hodge started his emergency career as a firefighter and paramedic with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in 1986. He joined Georgetown County as battalion chief of Midway Fire and Rescue in 1990 and became the director of the county's emergency department in 2007.